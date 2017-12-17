Fire threatens cars in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot during Chiefs-Chargers game
Amanda Willis broadcast this video via Facebook Live during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2017. Jeremiah Matney and Eric Wartenbee, who were attending a tailgate with Willis, helped to put the fire out. Firefighters arrived at the end of Willis' 15-minute broadcast.
Video by Amanda Willis, photo by Amanda Matney
