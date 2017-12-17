More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Pause
Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:53

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl' 1:09

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

  • Fire threatens cars in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot during Chiefs-Chargers game

    Amanda Willis broadcast this video via Facebook Live during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2017. Jeremiah Matney and Eric Wartenbee, who were attending a tailgate with Willis, helped to put the fire out. Firefighters arrived at the end of Willis' 15-minute broadcast.

Fire threatens cars in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot during Chiefs-Chargers game

Amanda Willis broadcast this video via Facebook Live during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2017. Jeremiah Matney and Eric Wartenbee, who were attending a tailgate with Willis, helped to put the fire out. Firefighters arrived at the end of Willis' 15-minute broadcast.
Video by Amanda Willis, photo by Amanda Matney