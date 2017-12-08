Chiefs center Mitch Morse, seated, left last week’s game against the Jets with a foot injury in the second quarter. He won’t play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
Chiefs’ Mitch Morse, Eric Murray ruled out against Raiders

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 08, 2017 02:27 PM

Three Chiefs didn’t practice on Friday. Two — center Mitch Morse and safety Eric Murray — have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The third player, outside linebacker Tamba Hali, didn’t work out but wasn’t ruled out for Sunday. Hali was inactive for last week’s game at the New York Jets. He didn’t play or practice until the week of the Cowboys game on Nov. 6 and has appeared in two games for a total of 36 snaps since then.

With Dee Ford moved to the injured-reserve list this week, the Chiefs need players at outside linebacker. Last week, all of the snaps went to Justin Houston, Frank Zombo and rookie Tanoh Kpassagnon.

