Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey, left, kept New York Jets running back Bilal Powell from scoring at the goal line on Sunday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Allen Bailey, Mitch Morse among those absent from Chiefs’ Wednesday practice

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 06, 2017 01:15 PM

Chiefs coach Andy Reid sounded upbeat about Allen Bailey’s chances of returning to play in Sunday’s home game against the Oakland Raiders.

Bailey, a starting defensive end, reinjured a knee in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and played 46 of 91 snaps. He had played sparingly against the Bills the previous week after sitting out the Chiefs’ Nov. 19 game against the Giants.

Bailey was one of four Chiefs who missed practice on Wednesday.

“He’s doing OK,” Reid said. “It’s precautionary. We’ll rest him today.”

Others who didn’t practice on Wednesday included center Mitch Morse (foot), linebacker Dee Ford (back) and safety Eric Murray (ankle).

Also, cornerback Marcus Peters won’t practice or play for the Chiefs this week because of a team suspension.

