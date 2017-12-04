Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had a historic game Sunday even in a loss.
Chiefs

Alex Smith’s 70-70 game in loss to Jets was historic

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 04, 2017 02:11 PM

Alex Smith had a terrific passing game in the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but he made history with his legs.

In the second quarter, Smith took advantage of an open field and legged out a 70-yard run, the longest of his career. It wasn’t a record by a Chiefs’ quarterback. Steve Bono went 76 yards on a bootleg for a touchdown against the Cardinals in 1995.

Jets safety Jamal Adams appeared to have Smith tackled about 50 yards into the play, but Smith broke free and got a good block from running back Kareem Hunt.

In the third quarter, Smith aired out a 79-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, and Smith became the first player to have a 70-yard pass and a 70-yard run in a game since at least 1966.

There’s more, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

All four of Smith’s touchdown passes were for more than 20 yards. He became the first player to throw four scoring passes of at least 20 yards in a loss since the Dolphins did it against the Jets in 1988.

The first two (22 and 36 yards) went to tight end Travis Kelce, and he became the third player since 1960 to catch two passes of longer than 20 yards in a game’s first five minutes.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

