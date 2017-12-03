Chiefs’ inactives include Hali again, but Revis is active and a captain

The on and off season of linebacker Tamba Hali is off again, at least for this week.
Hali is inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Meanwhile, former All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis, signed to a two-year contract a couple of weeks ago to shore up the position, is active and will be a captain for the Chiefs vs. his old team, per Adam Schefter.
Hali played 23 snaps in last week’s loss to the Bills and was inactive the week before against the Giants. A week earlier he made his season debut against the Cowboys after spending the first eight games on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.
Also inactive for the Chiefs are running back Charcandrick West, who missed practice this week for a personal issue according ot the team, quarterback Tyler Bray, linebacker Dee Ford, safety Eric Murray and offensive linemen Parker Ehinger and Jordan Devey.
