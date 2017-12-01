Three key Chiefs will sit Sunday vs. Jets

The Chiefs will be without three key contributors against the New York Jets on Sunday, as outside linebacker Dee Ford (back), safety Eric Murray (ankle) and running back Charcandrick West (not injury related) will not play, the team announced Friday.
All three players missed practice this week. Ford has not played since the Chiefs’ 29-19 win over Denver on Oct. 30. due to his back ailment.
Murray, who serves as the third safety, and West, who serves as the third-down running back, both played in the Chiefs’ most recent game, a 16-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
Meanwhile, outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) and receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring) were each limited in practice Friday and Thursday and are questionable for the game.
Inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (Achilles), defensive end Allen Bailey (knee) and inside linebacker Terrance Smith (concussion) were full participants Friday and are expected to play Sunday.
Defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee) was limited Friday but will play.
Jets injury report
The only Jet who has been listed as out for Sunday’s game is backup cornerback Juston Burris, who has a concussion.
Running back Matt Forte (knee), defensive tackle Xavier Cooper (knee) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen/ankle) were all limited participants Friday and are questionable for the game.
Terez A. Paylor
