In his second year in the league, opponents are wise to Tyreek Hill’s speed

1:07 KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters Pause

0:30 Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court

54:05 The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade

2:22 Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.'

0:26 De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ

2:50 Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates

1:27 Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs

0:43 Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller

9:25 Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington