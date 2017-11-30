More Videos

KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters 1:07

KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters

Pause
Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court 0:30

Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court

The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade 54:05

The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade

Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.' 2:22

Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.'

De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ 0:26

De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ

Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates 2:50

Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates

Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs 1:27

Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs

Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller 0:43

Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller

Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington 9:25

Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington

Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade 0:41

Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade

KC Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub understands how opposing teams have minimized the punt returns of Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
KC Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub understands how opposing teams have minimized the punt returns of Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

In his second year in the league, opponents are wise to Tyreek Hill’s speed

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 04:33 PM

This time a year ago, Tyreek Hill was coming off a spectacular game in Denver in which he became the first rookie since Gale Sayers to score a touchdown by rushing, receiving and return. A big December would help him become AFC special teams player of the month and a member of the All-Pro team as a punt returner.

Hill might not collect such honors this season, but that’s because he’s getting the ultimate respect. Teams aren’t kicking to him.

“Teams are kicking rugby kicks to us,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “They’re kicking high. They don’t care about how far they kick the ball anymore. We’re getting the 39-yard kick with a high hang time, which is just about impossible to get a return.

“But our guys are working. They’re trying to get him one. He’ll wait until the last second to try and steal one. By then the coverage is on us.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After leading the NFL with a 15.2-yard punt-return average last season, Hill is averaging 8.5 yards in 2017. Over the past four games, he has six punt returns for a total of nine yards.

Hill returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown against the Texans for his only special teams score this season. He had three return touchdowns last year, but he also returned kickoffs then. He’s not doing that this season.

“I’m always tempted to use (Hill as a kick returner), but we have to be smart,” Toub said. “He’s getting so many reps on offense, and I never want to lose him off punt return.”

With 54 receptions, Hill needs seven more to match the total from his rookie season.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters 1:07

KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters

Pause
Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court 0:30

Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court

The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade 54:05

The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade

Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.' 2:22

Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.'

De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ 0:26

De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ

Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates 2:50

Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates

Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs 1:27

Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs

Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller 0:43

Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller

Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington 9:25

Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington

Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade 0:41

Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade

KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters

View More Video