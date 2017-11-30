Slumping Chiefs looking for the sort of rebound they experienced in 2015

More Videos 17:49 Dissecting the Chiefs problems with Terez Paylor and the A-Team Pause 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 1:02 Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter' 1:08 Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC 0:35 Derrick Johnson: 'We need to get one win' 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:11 Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take heart, Chiefs fans: 2015 team rebounded after poor start KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and quarterback Alex Smith remember the 2015 season in which the team reeled off 10 straight regular-season wins after a 1-5 start. wins. The 2017 Chiefs are mired in a 1-5 slide in their past six games. KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and quarterback Alex Smith remember the 2015 season in which the team reeled off 10 straight regular-season wins after a 1-5 start. wins. The 2017 Chiefs are mired in a 1-5 slide in their past six games. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

