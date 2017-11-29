Chiefs’ Orson Charles ready to ‘sacrifice his body for the cause’

1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Pause

2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up'

0:35 Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills

0:37 See Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s custom cleats for charity

3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this”

7:09 To Chiefs center Mitch Morse, his brother is just a regular dude

2:29 Chiefs TE Orson Charles on what he brings to the offense

0:44 Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible'

5:08 Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”