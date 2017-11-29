Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Murray (left) reacted after Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook caught a 29-yard pass to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ loss at Oakland in October.
Chiefs

Chiefs safety Eric Murray misses practice because of ankle injury

By Blair Kerkhoff

November 29, 2017 01:09 PM

The Chiefs injury list Wednesday included safety Eric Murray, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Murray missed practice along with running back Charcandrick West (non-injury related) and linebackers Dee Ford (back) and Ukeme Uligew (Achilles inflammation).

Ford missed his third straight game Sunday because of the injury. Rookie Tanoh Kpassagnon joined the outside linebacker rotation and logged 14 snaps against the Bills.

