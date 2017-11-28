Albert Wilson’s return a spark for Chiefs’ sagging offense

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:07 KC Chiefs get draft picks in return for trading Marcus Peters Pause 0:30 Chiefs pass catchers show of talents on the basketball court 54:05 The A-Team dissects the Chiefs' Marcus Peters trade 2:22 Derrick Johnson: 'I just wasn't in the plans. And that happens; it is what it is.' 0:26 De’Vante Bausby is now a Super Bowl champ 2:50 Patrick Mahomes through eyes of coaches, teammates 1:27 Hear former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson’s postgame speech to Super Bowl champs 0:43 Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller 9:25 Watch the A-Team break down the Chiefs trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington 0:41 Chiefs players take to social media to react to the Alex Smith trade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KC Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson describes his touchdown (the team’s only one in the last nine quarters) in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Blair Kerkhoff bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson describes his touchdown (the team’s only one in the last nine quarters) in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Blair Kerkhoff bkerkhoff@kcstar.com