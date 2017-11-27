Chiefs’ Andy Reid: ‘Alex is my guy’

More Videos 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' Pause 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 0:30 Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 1:02 Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 0:35 Derrick Johnson: 'We need to get one win' 2:53 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: How to slow down the Steelers 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

