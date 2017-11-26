Chiefs defensive back Darrelle Revis jogged during early pregame warmups but is not playing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Chiefs

Chiefs’ cornerback Darrelle Revis inactive Sunday vs. Buffalo Bills

By Blair Kerkhoff

November 26, 2017 10:59 AM

The Chiefs signed veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis last week to help their beleaguered secondary, but he didn’t see the field on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Revis, a former All-Pro and Pro-Bowler whose two-year contract was announced by the Chiefs on Wednesday, was among a group of seven players deemed inactive for the game on Sunday morning.

The decision to not activate Revis was foreshadowed somewhat by Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the several days since his signing. The Chiefs coach said the 32-year-old cornerback would be evaluated during practices leading up to the Buffalo game.

Revis did some light jogging on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday before it was announced that he would not play against the Bills.

The Chiefs went with Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson as their starting corners, with Terrance Mitchell, Phillip Gaines and Kenneth Acker also in the mix.

Revis is now expected to make his debut in a familiar setting: on the road next weekend against the New York Jets, his former team.

Also inactive vs. Buffalo were Tyler Bray, Terrance Smith, Dee Ford, Ukeme Eligwe, Jordan Devey and Parker Ehinger. The team announced Eligwe reported an Achilles injury to the training staff on Sunday morning.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson, who had missed time with a hamstring injury, appeared in a game for the first time in a month.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

