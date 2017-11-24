Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has missed the last three games because of a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice Friday.
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has missed the last three games because of a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice Friday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has missed the last three games because of a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice Friday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Dee Ford out, but Albert Wilson’s playing prospects look promising for Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 24, 2017 04:05 PM

Linebackers Dee Ford and Terrance Smith are out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Listed as questionable are wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring), defensive end Allen Bailey (knee) and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee).

Bailey and Hali were listed as limited practice participants Friday. Wilson, who has missed the last three games, was a full participant.

“He did a good job, moved around pretty good,” coach Andy Reid said of Wilson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

    The Chiefs allowed the media to shoot footage for a few minutes at Thursday's practice. Here's the first look at new cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 0:21

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis
Terez A. Paylor breaks down the Chiefs-Bills matchup 2:35

Terez A. Paylor breaks down the Chiefs-Bills matchup
Andy Reid answers questions about new Chief Darrelle Revis 9:33

Andy Reid answers questions about new Chief Darrelle Revis

View More Video