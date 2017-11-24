Dee Ford out, but Albert Wilson’s playing prospects look promising for Chiefs

Linebackers Dee Ford and Terrance Smith are out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Listed as questionable are wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring), defensive end Allen Bailey (knee) and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee).
Bailey and Hali were listed as limited practice participants Friday. Wilson, who has missed the last three games, was a full participant.
“He did a good job, moved around pretty good,” coach Andy Reid said of Wilson.
