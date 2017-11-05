More Videos

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys 5:49

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration 7:15

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score 1:14

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:26

Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 2:47

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:18

  • Tamba Hali: 'I just know i can play.'

    Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali speaks about returning to action for the first time this season in the Chiefs' 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star