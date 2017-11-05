Tamba Hali: 'I just know i can play.'

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the matchup between the Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s game in Arlington, Texas. Paylor gives four keys for Chiefs’ success and a prediction.
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium.
On Thursday, KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about the trick play that fizzled last week against the Broncos (wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pass into the end zone was intercepted by Denver). Photo by AP.
KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been following the career progression of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for years. The two disciples of Dan Mullen's QB system will square off on Sunday in Dallas as the Cowboys play host to the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker made five field goals on five attempts Monday night against the Broncos, which earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Butker has made 18 straight field goals.