More Videos 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural Pause 2:01 Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:37 Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:47 Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 2:06 Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:11 Kansas City Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after win over Washington 2:05 Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 0:55 DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first game at the eye-popping AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, built by owner Jerry Jones that opened in 2009 for $1.3 billion. The Chiefs have not played in Dallas since 2005. The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first game at the eye-popping AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, built by owner Jerry Jones that opened in 2009 for $1.3 billion. The Chiefs have not played in Dallas since 2005. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

