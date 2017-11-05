Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) spoke with teammate Justin Houston on the team bench during NFL preseason action against the Tennessee Titans on August 31, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Tamba Hali is active for Chiefs game at Cowboys

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 05, 2017 2:09 PM

ARLINGTON, Tex.

Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali is active for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hali practiced for the first time this season on Thursday and was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

Inactive for the Chiefs for the game that will kick off at 3:25 p.m. and AT&T Stadium: linebacker Dee Ford, wide receiver Albert Wilson, quarterback Tyler Bray, linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and offensive linemen Parker Ehinger and Jordan Devey.

  • Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

    The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first game at the eye-popping AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, built by owner Jerry Jones that opened in 2009 for $1.3 billion. The Chiefs have not played in Dallas since 2005.

