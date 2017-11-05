Linebacker Tamba Hali is active for Chiefs game at Cowboys

Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali is active for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hali practiced for the first time this season on Thursday and was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.
Inactive for the Chiefs for the game that will kick off at 3:25 p.m. and AT&T Stadium: linebacker Dee Ford, wide receiver Albert Wilson, quarterback Tyler Bray, linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and offensive linemen Parker Ehinger and Jordan Devey.
