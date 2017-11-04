Chiefs activate linebacker Tamba Hali

More Videos 2:37 Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor Pause 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:47 Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 0:55 DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent" 2:19 Experience the Chiefs' NFL Draft party and hear from new QB Patrick Mahomes 14:46 Andy Reid on the Chiefs drafting Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes 1:07 Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the team's lack of turnovers 1:36 Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award 21:31 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his final injury updates heading into Sunday's game at Dallas, including a bit on the status of linebacker Tamba Hali. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his final injury updates heading into Sunday's game at Dallas, including a bit on the status of linebacker Tamba Hali. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

