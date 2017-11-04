Chiefs activate linebacker Tamba Hali

The Chiefs have activated linebacker Tamba Hali, the team announced Saturday.
Hali had been practicing with the Chiefs this week, and Saturday’s move came with a corresponding roster move. The team placed cornerback D.J. White on waivers.
It’s not known if Hali will play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was non-committal when asked about Hali’s playing status.
“He’s literally just knocking the rust off,” Reid said. “We’re literally taking it day by day and seeing; let’s just see what happens.”
When he plays, Hali, 33, stands to help a pass rush that ranks 14th in the league in sacks. The Chiefs’ outside linebackers are banged up, with Dee Ford ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a back injury and Justin Houston limited because of a knee injury.
Hali missed all of training camp because of sore knees but has continued to work out.
White, a sixth-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2016, had been inactive for every game except one after appearing in 11 games last season.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments