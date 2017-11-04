Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson is gaining confidence in surgically-repaired Achilles

More Videos 2:37 Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor Pause 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:47 Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 1:23 Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week' 1:21 Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 2:50 Lamar Hunt statue outside Arrowhead Stadium is dedicated 0:56 Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” 2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent" KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who ruptured his Achilles’ tendon last December against Oakland, evaluates his progress and current level of strength 11 months later. KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who ruptured his Achilles’ tendon last December against Oakland, evaluates his progress and current level of strength 11 months later. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

