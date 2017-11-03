Ezekiel Elliott playing for Cowboys after all, just like Chiefs planned

More Videos 0:56 Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” Pause 0:55 DJ on his Achilles: “It’s probably not all the way 100 percent" 1:02 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 1:23 Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week' 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 0:56 Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:06 Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” 1:32 One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium. KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com