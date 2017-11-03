More Videos

    KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium.

KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Ezekiel Elliott playing for Cowboys after all, just like Chiefs planned

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 2:33 PM

To hear the Chiefs, they never stopped preparing for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On Friday, a federal appeals court granted the NFL Players Association a brief administrative stay for Elliott, meaning he is eligible for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Elliott’s status had been uncertain most of the week, but not to the Chiefs.

“We didn’t even talk about it as a defense,” linebacker Derrick Johnson said. “We had to prepare like he is playing.

“And their scheme for the last few years, even without Zeke, has been at the top of the food chain when it comes to running the ball.”

Elliott received a six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, related to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was never charged with a crime.

The second year pro has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. In the Cowboys’ last two games, victories over the 49ers and Washington, Elliott has rushed for 297 yards.

Now, he’ll get a crack at a Chiefs’ rushing defense that ranks 28 th in the NFL.

“Listen,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We planned on it anyway. He’s a good player. We look forward to the challenge of playing him.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

    On Thursday, KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about the trick play that fizzled last week against the Broncos (wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pass into the end zone was intercepted by Denver). Photo by AP.

