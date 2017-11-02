Chiefs announce information for purchasing playoff tickets

The Chiefs on Thursday announced details for postseason ticket sales.
According to the Chiefs, season-ticket holders have the first chance to secure playoff tickets before they are put on sale to Jackson County residents or the general public. Season-ticket holders are offered the chance to “opt-in,” or commit to purchasing tickets to all postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium. By opting in, the season-ticket account will be charged at the time a home playoff game is confirmed.
Season-ticket holders who chose not to opt-in before the season were given invoices Thursday and have until Nov. 17 to opt-in, which will be offered at a reduced rate. According to the Chiefs, the invoices reflect AFC Divisional and AFC Championship game pricing. If the Chiefs play a Wild Card game at home, a reduced Wild Card game price will be charged to the account.
Single-game tickets for a potential Wild Card or Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Special presale opportunities for Jackson County residents, season-ticket holders and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will be announced later.
The AFC Wild Card games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. The Divisional round games are Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14 and the AFC Championship Game is Sunday, Jan. 21.
Comments