The tarp on the field lofted toward the second level of Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Chiefs announce information for purchasing playoff tickets

The Kansas City Star

November 02, 2017 4:15 PM

The Chiefs on Thursday announced details for postseason ticket sales.

According to the Chiefs, season-ticket holders have the first chance to secure playoff tickets before they are put on sale to Jackson County residents or the general public. Season-ticket holders are offered the chance to “opt-in,” or commit to purchasing tickets to all postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium. By opting in, the season-ticket account will be charged at the time a home playoff game is confirmed.

Season-ticket holders who chose not to opt-in before the season were given invoices Thursday and have until Nov. 17 to opt-in, which will be offered at a reduced rate. According to the Chiefs, the invoices reflect AFC Divisional and AFC Championship game pricing. If the Chiefs play a Wild Card game at home, a reduced Wild Card game price will be charged to the account.

Single-game tickets for a potential Wild Card or Divisional home game will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Special presale opportunities for Jackson County residents, season-ticket holders and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will be announced later.

The AFC Wild Card games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. The Divisional round games are Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14 and the AFC Championship Game is Sunday, Jan. 21.

