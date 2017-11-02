Chiefs coordinator Matt Nagy on Tyreek Hill’s pick: ‘It was sweet in practice’

Ty let it fly, but the football only fluttered.
Tyreek Hill’s interception in the end zone against the Denver Broncos on Monday night cost the Chiefs a scoring opportunity, and afterward Hill said jokingly that the team will never let him throw another pass.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy played along on Thursday.
“He’s done,” Nagy said. “He’s done.”
Hill, a wide receiver, had lined up in the backfield for the play. He took a pitch from Alex Smith and short-armed a throw into the end zone, intended for tight end Ross Travis. Broncos safety Darian Stewart made the easy interception.
“It was sweet in practice,” Nagy said. “The good thing with Tyreek is he has a great head on him. It was a scoring situation. You throw a pick and it’s the worst play in the world. You score a touchdown it’s the best play in the world.
“He gets it. We learn from that.”
