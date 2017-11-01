More Videos

    He's eligible to be activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but KC Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali did not practice on Wednesday. That prompted questions about Hali’s status.

Chiefs’ Dee Ford, Albert Wilson miss practice Wednesday

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 4:55 PM

Two key Chiefs missed practice Wednesday, as outside linebacker Dee Ford (back) and receiver Albert Wilson (knee) sat out due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, two other key Chiefs –– tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (knee) –– were limited in practice.

All four played in the Chiefs’ 29-19 win over Denver on Monday. Ford and Wilson, however, left the game early.

Other Chiefs listed on the injury report include guard Bryan Witzmann (abdomen), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee) and center Mitch Morse (foot). All four were full participants in practice on Wednesday, however.

Wednesday’s practice marks the first time Duvernay-Tardif, the team’s starting right guard, as been a full participant since he suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against Washington. That would appear to be a positive development.

Dallas injury report

Four key Cowboys didn’t practice Wednesday, including tackle Tyron Smith (back/hip), receiver Cole Beasley (concussion), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin).

Four other Cowboys –– receiver Dez Bryant (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (calf) and receiver Noah Brown (thigh) –– were limited.

Of those eight, three –– Awuzie, Bailey and Durant –– did not play in the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over Washington on Sunday.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

