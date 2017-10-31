Photo gallery: Chiefs 29, Broncos 19

Cornerback Marcus Peters, left, strips the ball from Broncos running back Jamaal Charles, a former player for the Chiefs, during the first quarter Monday night. The Chiefs defense forced five turnovers.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) gained yards on Monday during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Chiefs fans wore Bert and Ernie masks while before the start of the NFL game between AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) ran out on to the field on Monday before the start of the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) ran out on to the field on Monday before the start of the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) stripped the ball away from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passed the ball on Monday during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) sacked Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph tried to rally his team on Monday during the second half of the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) pushed Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) out of bounds on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gained yards after making a catch on Monday during the second half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) made a catch on Monday during the second half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) was hit by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) after Smith ran for a first down on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) was all smiles near Denver Broncos defensive back Jamal Carter (20) after the Chiefs scored a field goal on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) ran with the ball after he intercepted it on Monday during the second half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) had a pass broken up in the endzone by Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) and Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) and Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) stopped an airborne Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (82) on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) and Chiefs outside linebacker Frank Zombo (51) stopped Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) on Monday during the second half of the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, their AFC West rivals, 29-19.
ALLISON LONG
along@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) caught a pass for a touchdown on Monday during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) made an interception of a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Virgil Green (85) on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) gained yards against the Denver Broncos' defense on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) and Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (57) tackled Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (84) on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) was all smiles after gaining yards against the Kansas City Chiefs' defense on Monday during the first half of the NFL game between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) scooped up the ball and ran the ball in for a touchdown on Monday during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) ran the ball in for a touchdown on Monday during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos between AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
DAVID EULITT
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is honored in a ceremony naming the Arrowhead Stadium broadcast booth after him before Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a first down pass over Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter by dunking the ball over the goalpost during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Kasim Edebali in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws in the first quarter during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman before being tackled by tight end Virgil Green in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is congratulated after intercepting a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman in the first quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart intercepts a pass in the first quarter during Monday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian looks to pass in the second quarter during Monday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is tackled for a loss by Denver Broncos strong safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Shane Ray in the second quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker celebrates his second quarter interception during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith avoids the sack by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller and runs for a first down in the second quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston catches up to Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian in the second quarter to bring up fourth down during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Terrance Smith to bring up fourth down in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs De'Anthony Thomas recovers a dropped punt to Denver Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas celebrates his punt recovery after Denver Broncos' Isaiah McKenzie dropped it in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall stops Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to bring up fourth down in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker on a first down run in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian scrambles under pressure and throws an incomplete pass in the third quarter during Monday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West drops a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos strong safety Justin Simmons in the third quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos tight end A.J. Derby scores a fourth quarter touchdown behind Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connects on a field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson is congratulated after breaking up a pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to bring up fourth down in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates a fourth quarter field goal with holder Dustin Colquitt during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Monday's football game against the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kenneth Acker (25) intercepted a fourth quarter pass by Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sandwiched Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) in the fourth quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) couldn't catch a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter with defense by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson (52) and safety Darian Stewart (26) on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) evaded the rush of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) in the fourth quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) tackled Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) in the third quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Bryan Witzmann (70) prepared to block Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) attempts a 51-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against the Broncos. Butker made five field goals during the game.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) slid after a second quarter scramble against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) sprints past Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) in the second quarter on a scramble on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) tackled Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) after fumble by Smith on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) blocked Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the first quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Carlos Carson was honored at the game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) picked up a fumble from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles for a first quarter touchdown on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) congratulated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a first quarter touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) cuts back on a run in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) turned the corner past Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) in the second quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) twisted his ankle late in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (61) started agasint the Denver Broncos after a foot injury kep him out of the lineup on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) looked to the corner of the end zone on a run in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) pressured Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) in the second quarter on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (61) was back in the starting lineup again, blocking Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles is slowed down by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West and running back Jamaal Charles hug at the end of Monday's football game on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-19.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) caught a second quarter pass behind the defense of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) hit Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) just after a second quarter pass on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) greeted members of the Kansas City Chiefs defense before his first series of plays on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com