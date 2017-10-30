Former Chiefs receiver Carlos Carson inducted into team’s Hall of Fame

In Carlos Carson’s rookie minicamp with the Chiefs in 1980, he spent the weeknights playing pool. A new friend — the team’s ballboy — always joined him.
Clark Hunt.
“I’d teach him out to shoot pool. We had a bond together,” Carson said.
It all came full circle Monday, when Carson was inducted as the 47th member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. In a halftime ceremony, Hunt, now the Chiefs CEO and chairman, presented Carson with a jersey to commemorate the occasion.
It was also Hunt who delivered the news to Carson earlier this year.
“Happy that this day has come — I looked forward to it for a long time,” said Carson, a former wide receiver. “Never thought that I would get here. I kinda got a little bit emotional when I got on the field.”
During the halftime ceremony, a red curtain fell from the overhang on Arrowhead Stadium’s upper deck, unveiling Carson’s No. 88 in the Ring of Honor. His name and number will have a resting spot in the northeast corner of of the venue, neighboring Tony Richardson’s.
Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Chiefs during 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. The yardage remains fifth in Chiefs history. His career season came in 1983, when he caught 80 catches for 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns, all career-best numbers.
“It’s been 30-something years since I finished playing. I said, ‘Hey, maybe they forgot about the guys in the ’80s,’ ” Carson joked. “When Clark called me, it was joy.”
Carson, who still resides in the area, said he initially thought about reaching the team’s Hall of Fame after his first trip to Arrowhead, when he saw former players’ names littered across the stadium. Several of those were present Monday as part of the team’s annual alumni weekend.
A dozen family members also joined Carson to see his induction. He’s a regular attendee for Chiefs games, along with his sons. As he enters the stadium a few times every season, he has a new name to spot.
“I’ll look up there to make sure I’m still up there,” he said.
