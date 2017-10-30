Former Chiefs receiver Carlos Carson inducted into team’s Hall of Fame

More Videos 1:34 Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos Pause 0:56 Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame 0:37 Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 21:31 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 2:07 Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry 1:44 Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame Carlos Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame. Carlos Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

