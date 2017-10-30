Former Chiefs receiver Carlos Carson inducted into team’s Hall of Fame

More Videos

Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos 1:34

Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos

Pause
Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame 0:56

Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 0:37

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' 2:07

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work'

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry 1:46

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

  • Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame

    Carlos Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame.

Carlos Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star
Carlos Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Former Chiefs receiver Carlos Carson inducted into team’s Hall of Fame

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 10:15 PM

In Carlos Carson’s rookie minicamp with the Chiefs in 1980, he spent the weeknights playing pool. A new friend — the team’s ballboy — always joined him.

Clark Hunt.

“I’d teach him out to shoot pool. We had a bond together,” Carson said.

It all came full circle Monday, when Carson was inducted as the 47th member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. In a halftime ceremony, Hunt, now the Chiefs CEO and chairman, presented Carson with a jersey to commemorate the occasion.

It was also Hunt who delivered the news to Carson earlier this year.

“Happy that this day has come — I looked forward to it for a long time,” said Carson, a former wide receiver. “Never thought that I would get here. I kinda got a little bit emotional when I got on the field.”

During the halftime ceremony, a red curtain fell from the overhang on Arrowhead Stadium’s upper deck, unveiling Carson’s No. 88 in the Ring of Honor. His name and number will have a resting spot in the northeast corner of of the venue, neighboring Tony Richardson’s.

Carson played parts of 10 seasons with the Chiefs during 1980-89, totaling 6,360 yards and 33 touchdowns. The yardage remains fifth in Chiefs history. His career season came in 1983, when he caught 80 catches for 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns, all career-best numbers.

“It’s been 30-something years since I finished playing. I said, ‘Hey, maybe they forgot about the guys in the ’80s,’ ” Carson joked. “When Clark called me, it was joy.”

Carson, who still resides in the area, said he initially thought about reaching the team’s Hall of Fame after his first trip to Arrowhead, when he saw former players’ names littered across the stadium. Several of those were present Monday as part of the team’s annual alumni weekend.

A dozen family members also joined Carson to see his induction. He’s a regular attendee for Chiefs games, along with his sons. As he enters the stadium a few times every season, he has a new name to spot.

“I’ll look up there to make sure I’m still up there,” he said.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos 1:34

Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos

Pause
Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame 0:56

Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 0:37

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' 2:07

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work'

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry 1:46

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

  • Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

    After the Kansas City Chiefs won 29-19 over the Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West exchanged jerseys.

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

View More Video