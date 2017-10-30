Duvernay-Tardif remains inactive for Chiefs, but Mitch Morse returns

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif remains inactive as the Chiefs take on Denver on Monday, but center Mitch Morse was tabbed to start against the Broncos.
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a knee injury in the fourth game against Washington and was listed a questionable for the game.
Zach Fulton will get the start as right guard. Fulton has played center since the second game, when Morse suffered a foot injury. Morse was set to start on Monday.
Also inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, safety Steven Terrell, linebacker Ramik Wilson, guard Jordan Devey and defensive tackle Roy Miller.
