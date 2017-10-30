Chiefs center Mitch Morse was poised to make the start against the Broncos Monday night at Arrowhead.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse was poised to make the start against the Broncos Monday night at Arrowhead.
Duvernay-Tardif remains inactive for Chiefs, but Mitch Morse returns

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 30, 2017 7:11 PM

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif remains inactive as the Chiefs take on Denver on Monday, but center Mitch Morse was tabbed to start against the Broncos.

Duvernay-Tardif suffered a knee injury in the fourth game against Washington and was listed a questionable for the game.

Zach Fulton will get the start as right guard. Fulton has played center since the second game, when Morse suffered a foot injury. Morse was set to start on Monday.

Also inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, safety Steven Terrell, linebacker Ramik Wilson, guard Jordan Devey and defensive tackle Roy Miller.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730

