    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Len Dawson was honored at Arrowhead Stadium by having the broadcast booth named after him. Video by/The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Len Dawson was honored at Arrowhead Stadium by having the broadcast booth named after him.
Arrowhead broadcast booth renamed to honor Chiefs legend Len Dawson

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 30, 2017 7:10 PM

Len Dawson’s name stands among the greatest Chiefs on the team’s Ring of Honor surrounding the interior of Arrowhead Stadium. It now has prominent place inside the press box, as well.

The Chiefs named their broadcast booth for Dawson, 82, who is one of three men enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and broadcaster.

“I don’t know what else to say,” Dawson said during the ceremony that took place before the Chiefs met the Denver Broncos.

Running out of words was never a problem for the franchise’s greatest quarterback, who started his television career on KMBC in 1966 because then-general manager Jack Steadman persuaded Channel 9 to include a sportscaster as part of their 10 p.m. news.

Steadman just happened to know somebody could handle the role, and he played quarterback for the Chiefs. Never mind that Dawson didn’t have TV experience.

“Jack said, ‘Don’t worry about it, he can handle it,’” Dawson said, and a second career was born.

In 1978, Dawson became host of HBO’s Inside the NFL, the league’s first weekly highlights show and first NFL-related program to appear on cable.

Dawson stepped down from his nightly duties at KMBC in 2009 but has continued to report for the station during the football season, and will carry on in that role.

Before the season, the Chiefs and Chiefs Radio Network announced this would be Dawson’s final year as a radio broadcaster for the team.

“It’s all worked out very well for me,” Dawson said. “I’m still hanging around.”

    Chiefs fans come prepared for the first cold game at home against the Denver Broncos. The temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and high-30s for the Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Chiefs fans come prepared for the first cold game at home against the Denver Broncos. The temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and high-30s for the Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium.

