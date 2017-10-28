Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston celebrates sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter during a game earlier this season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chiefs

Chiefs’ Houston misses practice, expected to play against Broncos

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 2:16 PM

Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston didn’t practice on Saturday with a knee injury, but he is expected to play on Monday against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

“He’s going to be fine,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I gave him some time for (the knee) to settle down.”

Center Mitch Morse could return to action for the first time since he was sidelined in the second game with a foot injury.

“He worked in there this week, everything seemed to work out OK,” Reid said.

Another offensive linemen recovering from an injury, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, will be a game time decision.

Cornerback Steven Nelson, who started the year on injured reserve, could see his first action of the year against the Broncos.

  • Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes the A-Team for a discussion about the Chiefs and their upcoming foe on Monday Night Football, the Denver Broncos.

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes the A-Team for a discussion about the Chiefs and their upcoming foe on Monday Night Football, the Denver Broncos.

David Eulitt, Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  • Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the team's lack of turnovers

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy commented on the team’s lack of turnover giveaways (one, on the opening possession in New England) and who is to credit for keeping the ball.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the team's lack of turnovers

