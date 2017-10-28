Chiefs’ Houston misses practice, expected to play against Broncos

Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston didn’t practice on Saturday with a knee injury, but he is expected to play on Monday against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
“He’s going to be fine,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I gave him some time for (the knee) to settle down.”
Center Mitch Morse could return to action for the first time since he was sidelined in the second game with a foot injury.
“He worked in there this week, everything seemed to work out OK,” Reid said.
Another offensive linemen recovering from an injury, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, will be a game time decision.
Cornerback Steven Nelson, who started the year on injured reserve, could see his first action of the year against the Broncos.
