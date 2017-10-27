Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was limited in practice again on Friday.
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was limited in practice again on Friday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was limited in practice again on Friday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Justin Houston, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still limited in practice

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 4:40 PM

The Chiefs saw zero movement on the injury front Friday.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (knee) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) were both limited participants for the second straight day. Houston hasn’t missed a game this season, but Duvernay-Tardif has missed the last three.

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), center Mitch Morse (foot), running back Charcandrick West (concussion) and receiver Albert Wilson (knee) were all full participants for the second straight day and appear to be on track to play in the Chiefs’ Monday night showdown against Denver at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will practice again on Saturday, after which they will release their final injury report of the week.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

    KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night.

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles
Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week
Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

View More Video