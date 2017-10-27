Chiefs’ Justin Houston, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still limited in practice

The Chiefs saw zero movement on the injury front Friday.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (knee) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) were both limited participants for the second straight day. Houston hasn’t missed a game this season, but Duvernay-Tardif has missed the last three.
Defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), center Mitch Morse (foot), running back Charcandrick West (concussion) and receiver Albert Wilson (knee) were all full participants for the second straight day and appear to be on track to play in the Chiefs’ Monday night showdown against Denver at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs will practice again on Saturday, after which they will release their final injury report of the week.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
