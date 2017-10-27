Chiefs’ Marcus Peters fined for hit on Raiders QB Derek Carr

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $9,115 for his hit on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter of KC’s 31-30 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 19.
Peters was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he hit Carr at the tail end of a 1-yard run on third-and-10. The hit angered several of the Raiders’ offensive linemen, who rushed over to confront Peters. That led Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch — who is very close with fellow native Oaklander Peters — to rush onto the field and break up the squabble before it could escalate.
Lynch was tossed from the game for placing his hands on an official, and was later suspended one game by the NFL. Peters reportedly testified on his behalf at an unsuccessful appeal hearing with the league.
Terez A. Paylor
