Cornerback Marcus Peters, right, was penalized during the Chiefs’ Oct. 19 loss at Oakland for this late hit on David Carr in the second quarter. This week, Peters was also fined by the NFL for the infraction.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, right, was penalized during the Chiefs’ Oct. 19 loss at Oakland for this late hit on David Carr in the second quarter. This week, Peters was also fined by the NFL for the infraction. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cornerback Marcus Peters, right, was penalized during the Chiefs’ Oct. 19 loss at Oakland for this late hit on David Carr in the second quarter. This week, Peters was also fined by the NFL for the infraction. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters fined for hit on Raiders QB Derek Carr

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 4:29 PM

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $9,115 for his hit on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter of KC’s 31-30 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 19.

Peters was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he hit Carr at the tail end of a 1-yard run on third-and-10. The hit angered several of the Raiders’ offensive linemen, who rushed over to confront Peters. That led Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch — who is very close with fellow native Oaklander Peters — to rush onto the field and break up the squabble before it could escalate.

Lynch was tossed from the game for placing his hands on an official, and was later suspended one game by the NFL. Peters reportedly testified on his behalf at an unsuccessful appeal hearing with the league.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

    KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night.

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles
Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week
Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

View More Video