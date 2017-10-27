More Videos

  Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

    KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles." Johnson said he's looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night.

KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Remember that time Derrick Johnson leveled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl?

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 2:09 PM

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson was asked if it was going to feel strange tackling former longtime teammate and friend Jamaal Charles when the Denver Broncos visit Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Uh, no. It’s already happened, Johnson reminded.

“I have tackled him in a non-practice setting,” Johnson said of his former teammate with the Chiefs and fellow Texas Longhorn. “I wasn’t supposed to tackle him like I did.”

Johnson and Charles found themselves on opposite teams in the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, one team coached by Jerry Rice the other by Deion Sanders.

Johnson put a big hit on Charles on his way to being named the game’s defensive MVP.

“I was just glad he didn’t get hurt,” Johnson said. “He was coming off a concussion and I wasn’t thinking right, but it’s football.”

Charles, the Chiefs’ career rushing leader, was released by the club in February and signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in May.

“We’re excited to see Jamaal,” Johnson said. “Different setting. He’s not going to have the right colors on, but it will be good to see him here.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

    KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night.

