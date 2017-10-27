Remember that time Derrick Johnson leveled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl?

More Videos 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic Pause 3:36 Video: The Kansas City Chiefs' season in review 2:08 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Alex Smith's concussion 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 0:23 Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night. KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson recalled the time he tackled Jamaal Charles in the Pro Bowl as "one of my favorite tackles.” Johnson said he’s looking forward to seeing Charles again as a friend (and opponent) when the Denver Broncos come to town Monday night. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

