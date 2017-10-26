Healthier Chiefs look for return of linemen, cornerback Nelson, running back West

When Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that everyone would practice on Thursday, the news came with significance, especially for the offensive line.
The Chiefs have been without center Mitch Morse since the second game of the season and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff for most of the last four contests.
But both were scheduled to practice Thursday, and they participated in a team workout earlier in the week.
“There’s a chance,” Reid said when if the two linemen would be ready to go against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.
The Chiefs inserted versatile Zach Fulton at center to replace Morse, and for the past three games have used Cameron Erving, the former first-round selection acquired in a trade with the Browns just before the start of the regular season, at right guard.
The Chiefs’ offense tops the NFL with 6.84 yards gained per play and is second in scoring at 29.6 points per game. But their rushing totals have fallen off in the past two games, the Chiefs’ first two losses of the season.
The Chiefs rushed for 28 yards against the Steelers and 94 against the Raiders.
In Denver, the Chiefs will meet the team ranked second against the run, surrendering a paltry 71.8 yards per game, and first in total yards allowed, at just 258.5.
Another former starting offensive lineman, Parker Ehinger, has been practicing. The guard who earned a starting role early last season suffered a torn ACL last October. He has been active for the past three games but hasn’t seen game action yet this fall.
Cornerback Steven Nelson also was set to practice on Thursday after going through the team’s workouts earlier in the week.
“He’s in pretty good shape,” Reid said of Nelson, who started the season on injured reserve because of a core-muscle injury.
Also missing the last game was running back Charcandrick West, who went through the league’s concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by the Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who was fined $48,620 by the NFL for a blow that was flagged as uncessary roughness.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
