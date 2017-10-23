Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller (26) and Travis Ross warmed up before the Oakland Raiders game on Thursday October 19, 2017 at Oakland Coliseum. Spiller had two touches for zero yards in the game and was released Monday by the team, the fourth time in two months the Chiefs have done so.
Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller (26) and Travis Ross warmed up before the Oakland Raiders game on Thursday October 19, 2017 at Oakland Coliseum. Spiller had two touches for zero yards in the game and was released Monday by the team, the fourth time in two months the Chiefs have done so. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs

Chiefs release C.J. Spiller for fourth time

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 6:56 PM

The Chiefs have released running back C.J. Spiller for the fourth time in two months.

Spiller, 30, was signed last week, prior to the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss to Oakland. He received two touches in 12 snaps against the Raiders, gaining zero yards on two carries.

Spiller was signed as insurance after Charcandrick West, the team’s third-down running back, entered concussion protocol during a 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 15.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that West will likely practice this week and is expected to play in their next game, a showdown against Denver on Monday Night Football on Oct. 30.

Reid also said cornerback Steven Nelson could be activated off injured reserve in time for the Denver game. Nelson underwent core muscle surgery in September but was a full-time starter last year who could give a boost to a pass defense that was shredded for 417 yards against Oakland.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

