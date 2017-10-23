More Videos

  Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday's game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Steven Nelson could return for Broncos game

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 3:33 PM

The Chiefs could add to their cornerback depth as early as the next game.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Steven Nelson, who has been on the injured reserve list after undergoing core-muscle surgery, could be in uniform for the team’s next game on Monday against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

“There’s a chance we get him back; we’ll have to see how that goes,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see how he does as he gets out here (for practice). ... Monday is the day that he could play.”

Nelson started 14 games for the Chiefs last season, including the playoff loss to the Steelers.

Terrance Mitchell has started at right cornerback for the Chiefs this season.

Pass defense suffered in the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss at Oakland last Thursday. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 417 yards, the sixth-highest total ever against the Chiefs.

The lack of pressure on Carr — the Chiefs didn’t record a sack — was an issue, but the defensive backs had problems as well. Safety Eric Murray surrendered five receptions on six targets for 87 yards and Mitchell seven receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.

Murray and safety Ron Parker were penalized for holding in the end zone on untimed downs that kept alive the game at the end. The Raiders then scored the game-tying touchdown and kicked the extra point to send the Chiefs to their second straight loss.

During training camp, Nelson played right corner opposite Marcus Peters, as well as some slot corner.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Coming up

Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: 7:30 Monday night

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team.

