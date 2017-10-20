Actually, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was fined for two hits against the Chiefs

The checkbooks of two Steelers are lighter due to penalties in Pittsburgh’s 19-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was fined by the NFL this week not just for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, but also for his unnecessary roughness hit on Charcandrick West.
Mitchell was fined $48,620 for the latter hit, which caused West — who missed the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss to Oakland on Thursday — to enter the league’s concussion protocol. The heftiness of the fine reflects Mitchell’s status as a repeat offender.
But the fines didn’t stop there.
Previous reports indicated that Mitchell was fined only for his hit on Smith, which drew lots of buzz because it came long after the Chiefs quarterback delivered the ball and was directed at the back of his legs, below the knees. However, Mitchell was fined another $9,115 for that hit, The Star has learned.
So, a total of $57,735.
Also, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree was fined $24,309 for his roughing the passer penalty on Smith.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments