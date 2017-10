More Videos

0:37 Derrick Johnson: 'It's how you respond'

2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

2:26 Chiefs at Raiders game preview, keys to victory, prediction

11:17 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week

1:02 Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

2:35 Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland

1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

1:27 Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

2:29 Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor