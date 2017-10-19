Steelers player fined $48,620 for hit on Alex Smith

More Videos

Chiefs at Raiders game preview, keys to victory, prediction 2:26

Chiefs at Raiders game preview, keys to victory, prediction

Pause
Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week 11:17

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week

Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland 2:35

Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Chiefs' Clark Hunt on Veach, Mahomes, Arrowhead and St. Joseph 4:25

Chiefs' Clark Hunt on Veach, Mahomes, Arrowhead and St. Joseph

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' 2:07

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work'

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC 1:08

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC

Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets' 1:02

Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

  • Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Steelers player fined $48,620 for hit on Alex Smith

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 19, 2017 1:04 PM

The NFL sided with Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in his assessment of a late hit by Mike Mitchell, fining the Steelers safety $48,620. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the fine.

In the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Smith completed a pass to Kareem Hunt that went for 37 yards. After throwing the pass, Mitchell hit Smith in the back of the knees and was penalized for roughing the passer.

On Tuesday, Smith called the hit “about as flagrant as it gets.”

Mitchell was fined as a repeat offender. He has been fined twice previously for unnecessary roughness, and there was an additional fine for grabbing Smith’s face mask on the same play.

Mitchell said he was tripped and then shoved by a teammate before hitting Smith.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  