Steelers player fined $48,620 for hit on Alex Smith

The NFL sided with Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in his assessment of a late hit by Mike Mitchell, fining the Steelers safety $48,620. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the fine.

In the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Smith completed a pass to Kareem Hunt that went for 37 yards. After throwing the pass, Mitchell hit Smith in the back of the knees and was penalized for roughing the passer.

On Tuesday, Smith called the hit “about as flagrant as it gets.”

Mitchell was fined as a repeat offender. He has been fined twice previously for unnecessary roughness, and there was an additional fine for grabbing Smith’s face mask on the same play.

Mitchell said he was tripped and then shoved by a teammate before hitting Smith.