Chiefs must improve gap discipline to solve run defense issues

2:40 Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early Pause

11:17 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week

2:35 Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland

2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

1:02 Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

2:29 Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood