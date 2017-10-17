More Videos

Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland 2:35

Andy Reid on Tyreek's injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 1:58

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that's why teams don't go undefeated very often

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 1:33

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp 0:24

Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp

  • Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play.

Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for victory for the Chiefs on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Arrowhead.

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated on Wednesday the status of the rash of injuries suffered in Houston. Reid also commented on Sunday's game against the Steelers at Arrowhead.