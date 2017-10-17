No practice Tuesday for Chiefs’ West, Wilson

More Videos 2:35 Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland Pause 1:58 Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 1:33 Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 2:29 Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:24 Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 2:12 Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Andy Reid on Tyreek’s injury status, C.J. Spiller and the short week before Oakland KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about newly re-signed running back C.J. Spiller and shared updates on the official injury status of players like Charcandrick West, Albert Wilson and Tyreek Hill on Tuesday in Kansas City. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about newly re-signed running back C.J. Spiller and shared updates on the official injury status of players like Charcandrick West, Albert Wilson and Tyreek Hill on Tuesday in Kansas City. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about newly re-signed running back C.J. Spiller and shared updates on the official injury status of players like Charcandrick West, Albert Wilson and Tyreek Hill on Tuesday in Kansas City. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com