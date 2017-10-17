No practice Tuesday for Chiefs’ West, Wilson

Chiefs running back Charcandrick West and wide receiver Albert Wilson didn’t practice on Tuesday, two days before thegame at Oakland.
West is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Wilson didn’t play in that game.
Listed as limited practice participants were center Mitch Morse (foot) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee).
Full practice participants were wide receiver Tyreek Hill (neck), defensive end Allen Bailey (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion). Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hill didn’t suffer a concussion against the Steelers.
“He was evaluated for a concussion, didn’t have a concussion, wasn’t in the protocol,” Reid said.
