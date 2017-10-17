More Videos

    KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about newly re-signed running back C.J. Spiller and shared updates on the official injury status of players like Charcandrick West, Albert Wilson and Tyreek Hill on Tuesday in Kansas City.

No practice Tuesday for Chiefs’ West, Wilson

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 17, 2017 5:20 PM

Chiefs running back Charcandrick West and wide receiver Albert Wilson didn’t practice on Tuesday, two days before thegame at Oakland.

West is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Wilson didn’t play in that game.

Listed as limited practice participants were center Mitch Morse (foot) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee).

Full practice participants were wide receiver Tyreek Hill (neck), defensive end Allen Bailey (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion). Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hill didn’t suffer a concussion against the Steelers.

“He was evaluated for a concussion, didn’t have a concussion, wasn’t in the protocol,” Reid said.

  • Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith didn’t shy away from his criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Mitchell, who face-masked Smith and rolled into the back of his legs on the same play.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

