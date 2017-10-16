More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Pause
Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill 1:32

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year 1:33

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:14

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day'

Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines 1:52

Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:55

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman

  • Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

    Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Star. He describes his editing process in a sequence of photos of the key play of Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers: a Chiefs fourth-down gamble going for a touchdown.

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Star. He describes his editing process in a sequence of photos of the key play of Sunday’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers: a Chiefs fourth-down gamble going for a touchdown.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for victory for the Chiefs on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Arrowhead.

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Chiefs

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated on Wednesday the status of the rash of injuries suffered in Houston. Reid also commented on Sunday's game against the Steelers at Arrowhead.