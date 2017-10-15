Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jehu Chesson (80) recovered a first quarter punt from Dustin Colquitt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The play led to a Chiefs field goal.
Chiefs

This Chiefs’ free kick ended up in Jehu Chesson’s grasp

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 9:04 PM

Rookie wide receiver Jehu Chesson hadn’t played since the opener, spending the previous four games on the inactive list.

But injuries to the Chiefs wide receivers provided an opportunity and Chesson made an impact with an alert special teams play.

The Chiefs had just fallen behind 2-0 on a safety. Punter Dustin Colquitt booted the ball away and it sailed between the Steelers’ Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Neither caught it and the ball bounded on the turf.

That meant it was a free ball, and Chesson outhustled everybody to it for the recovery.

“I was just doing my job,” Chesson said. “It’s effort. That’s all special teams is. You see the ball on the ground and you do everything possible to get it. As a guy running down, you’re always thinking there’s a chance the ball could wind up on the ground.”

The play was one of the few early positive moments in what became a Chiefs’ 19-13 loss. Chesson’s recovery led to Harrison Butker’s 46-yard field goal to give the Chiefs their only lead of the game at 3-2.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

