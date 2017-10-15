More Videos

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

Pause
Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:29

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:59

Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

  • Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

    Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on the team's 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on the team's 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Chiefs

Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for victory for the Chiefs on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Arrowhead.

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Chiefs

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated on Wednesday the status of the rash of injuries suffered in Houston. Reid also commented on Sunday's game against the Steelers at Arrowhead.