Houston Texans safety fined for hit on Travis Kelce

Houston Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist has been fined $24,309 for his hit on tight end Travis Kelce in the Chiefs’ 42-34 win on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
The hit, which occurred before halftime and was delivered to Kelce’s head, ultimately knocked the Chiefs’ star out of the game due to a concussion.
Before the hit, Kelce was in the midst of a big day, racking up 98 yards on eight receptions. Kelce advanced to the second stage of concussion protocol this week and practiced on Thursday and Friday.
He is expected to play Sunday against Pittsburgh.
