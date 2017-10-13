Cam Erving, a man for all positions, set to make second start for Chiefs

More Videos 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" Pause 1:32 Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 2:05 Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 16:32 Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 0:37 Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury 2:09 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com