Cam Erving, a man for all positions, set to make second start for Chiefs

More Videos

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 'I think it becomes demoralizing' 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

Pause
Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare 1:32

Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 2:01

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 2:05

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury 0:37

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:09

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst

  • Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

    Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Cam Erving, a man for all positions, set to make second start for Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 3:00 PM

Cameron Erving thought about his responsibilities, who and how he would block, entering last weekend’s game at Houston.

But there was one overriding objective as the Chiefs lineman prepared for his first start of the season at right guard in place of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who had suffered a knee injury in the previous game.

“I was stepping in for a guy who has been playing outstanding this entire year,” Erving said. “My goal was to make sure these guys didn’t have to carry me, that I pulled my own weight and played the game the way I know I could.”

The Chiefs beat the Texans 42-34, amassing 450 total yards in improving to 5-0. With Duvernay-Tardif out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium, Erving will earn another start, Andy Reid said Friday.

He’ll build on a positive review.

“Cam did well,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “There were some plays that you saw where maybe technique-wise weren’t the best, but one thing with Cam is you’ll never get a lack of effort, never.”

As for the technique, there could be an explanation. Erving works at several positions on the line, and played them all in two seasons with Cleveland, where he started 17 games.

“I played an OK game; it was a good building block,” Erving said of last weekend’s outing. “Of course there are always things you want to correct. You have to look at it hard and be critical of yourself. I have to correct some things going forward.”

The Chiefs ultimately see Erving as a swing tackle. But after the second play of their Oct. 2 game against Washington, when Duvernay-Tardif was injured, the need was at guard.

Jordan Devey finished the Washington game at the position. Erving, whose playing time this season before last weekend consisted of two snaps, got the start against the Texans.

The game changed dramatically on the Chiefs’ first offensive series, when defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus went down with season-ending injuries. The Chiefs’ approach, however, didn’t change.

“We had the same mindset,” Erving said.

The line had its best game of the season in pass protection. The Chiefs had allowed at least three sacks in each of their first four games, a total of 16. But against the Texans, quarterback Alex Smith was sacked just once for a one-yard loss.

“The guys collectively did well,” Nagy said. “Granted (Watt and Mercilus) went down early, but at the same time it was a physical game and we were really happy with how the O-line played.”

Erving arrived in Kansas City just before the final preseason game. The Chiefs liked his 6-5, 311-pound frame and traded a 2018 fifth-round pick for Erving, who was the 19th overall selection in 2015 from Florida State.

He was happy for the fresh start, eager to be part of an organization that had been to the playoffs each of the previous two seasons, and leaving one that went 4-28 in that span.

The Chiefs were set across the line, until injuries hit. First, center Mitch Morse was lost to a foot injury (he remains out). Then Duvernay-Tardif went down.

But depth has served the Chiefs well thus far. Now, another big challenge awaits them, against a team Erving knows well from his days in Cleveland.

“These guys are who they are. They’re the Steelers,” Erving said.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 'I think it becomes demoralizing' 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

Pause
Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare 1:32

Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 2:01

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 2:05

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 16:32

Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 4:52

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury 0:37

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:09

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst

  • Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

    Cameron Erving, obtained in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, player in his first game with the KC Chiefs on Sunday against the Texans. Erving started as a substitute for injured tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Chiefs tackle Cameron Erving on Steelers and playing again after a year

View More Video