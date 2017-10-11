Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was drafted by Buffalo but was injured during his time with the Bills. He was traded to the Chiefs and made his first NFL start on Monday against Washington.
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, a 13-year veteran of the team, addresses questions surrounding the accusation by Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr., that he was called the N-word by multiple fans at Arrowhead on Monday night.
Kansas City Chiefs veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson summarized on Oct. 5, 2017, two new offensive standouts who will be playing in Sunday's showdown between the Chiefs and the Texans: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas said he was honored to be a part of a great class of KC inductees to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month ... and he is impressed with the 2017 Chiefs' 4-0 start.
KC Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was caught on camera yelling at fans at Arrowhead during Monday night's game against Washington. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith addressed the incident on Wednesday.