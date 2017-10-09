Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was hit in the helmet by Houston Texans strong safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) in the second quarter Sunday.
Chiefs

Chiefs still like their options if Travis Kelce can’t play against Steelers

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 09, 2017 4:08 PM

If Travis Kelce can’t play Sunday against the Steelers, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he feels comfortable about the tight end position.

“It looked like Kelce was feeling OK after the game,” Reid said Monday. “I’m not telling you Kelce is out … but if he is out I feel very comfortable with the other guys.”

Those guys are Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis. Both players caught passes in the second half of the Chiefs’ 42-34 victory over the Texans on Sunday in Houston, including Travis’ first two receptions of the season.

Kelce was scheduled to go through the concussion protocol on Monday.

“What’s most important here is the well being of the player,” Reid said. “Whatever route you go to get to it, that’s what we try to do, and nothing less than that.

“We explain that to them right from the beginning, that we’ve got a lot of good football players on this team, and our personnel department does a nice job of bringing in football players, so if something happens where you’re hurt, you let us know and let’s get the other guys in and you get yourself ready. Until then, the other guys will pick up the slack and go.”

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.

Reid said he expects the final medical report on wide receiver Chris Conley to reveal a torn Achilles that will cost him the remainder of the season. On Sunday, Conley had three receptions for 46 yards, including a 19-yard grab on a third-and-14 in the first quarter.

For the season, Conley has 11 receptions and 175 for a team-leading 15.9-yard per catch average.

“Chris was playing as well has he’s had since he’s been here,” Reid said of Conley, a third-year pro who had started all five games.

The Chiefs will look to the wide receiver corps to replace Conley’s production, especially Demarcus Robinson.

