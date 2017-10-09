Andy Reid on Marcus Peters’ latest outburst: It’s an emotional game

Football is an emotional game, and Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is an emotional player.
That was coach Andy Reid’s explanation for the outburst by Peters, who appeared to be directing his anger at defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Sunday night during the Chiefs’ 42-34 victory over the Texans.
Peters returned to the bench after Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller in the fourth quarter. Teammate Justin Houston stepped in after Peters’ outburst.
“It’s an emotional game, and we know he’s an emotional player,” Reid said. “It’s not like it’s a secret.
“Two minutes later he’s OK. That’s how it rolls. Bob knows it.”
It marked the second straight week that Peters got angry on the sideline. In the previous week’s game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium, he appeared to direct his ire at a fan or fans.
The emotion “is part of his personality,” Reid said. “We work with it. Nobody loves the game more than that guy loves the game, so we all understand that too. We’re all wired a little different.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
