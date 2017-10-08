Chiefs, Smith target Charcandrick West in victory over Texans

As expected, a Chiefs running back put up points against the Houston Texans.
But it wasn’t rookie sensation Kareem Hunt.
Charcandrick West, the Chiefs’ primary third-down back, was on the receiving end of two Alex Smith touchdown passes in Kansas City’s 42-34 victory on Sunday.
But even those plays might take a back seat to another highlight. On the touchdown drive late in the first half that ended with West’s second score, he picked up blitzing Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson and flipped him, allowing Smith to scramble out of the pocket for a positive play.
The drive ended when Smith finding West in the flat with a pass that required an adjustment. West did the rest, eluding two tacklers and zigzagging into the end zone from 4 yards out.
“Plays break down, and those guys (on defense) get paid to make plays too,” West said. “We did something we do every day. We improvised and adjusted.”
The Chiefs covered 75 yards in 75 seconds and answered the Texans’ first touchdown to blunt the home team’s momentum. The drive might have stalled had West not flipped the blitzing Jackson.
“It’s in my job description,” West said. “If you can’t block, you can’t play.”
Earlier in the second quarter, Smith and West connected on a heads-up play on both ends.
On third and 4 from the 8, Smith was flushed to his left. West broke through the defensive line, then looked back before angling toward the goal line.
Smith fired a strike slightly against West’s body that he caught at the goal line and fell forward.
The touchdowns were West’s second and third of the season. He had the final touchdown of the Chiefs’ opening game triumph at New England.
West was the Chiefs’ rushing leader in 2015, teaming with Spencer Ware to become the two-pronged replacement for injured Jamaal Charles.
Last season, West played through nagging injuries as Ware became the primary ball carrier, and those two figured to enter the season as the top running back choices.
But two developments changed that course. The emergence of Hunt in training camp and the preseason altered the depth chart. Hunt moved ahead of West on the depth chart, then became the starter when Ware was injured in the third preseason game.
Hunt opened the season as the starter and took the league by storm. He came up with another big rushing day with 102 yards Sunday and leads the NFL with 609 yards.
West usually enters on third down to pass protect or become a safety valve for Smith. He entered the game with four rushing attempts for 22 yards — with 21 on the scoring run against the Patriots — and eight receptions for 51 yards.
“He takes a lot of pride in the role that he plays,” coach Andy Reid said. “He’s been the starter, he did that well. Now he has to kind of be the relief pitcher and he’s doing that well.”
Blair Kerkhoff
