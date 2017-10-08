Chiefs’ Steven Terrell suffers concussion on opening kickoff

The Chiefs-Texans game on Sunday was physical from the opening kickoff.
Chiefs safety Steven Terrell took a cleat in the head from a Texans player while blocking for Akeem Hunt on the opening kickoff. Terrell was lying motionless on his stomach for a few moments as several members of the team’s medical staff attended to him. Cornerback Marcus Peters also stood by his teammate.
Terrell walked off the field with assistance but will miss the rest of the game because of a concussion.
Before the Texans ran an offensive play they got some terrible news, losing two defensive stars.
Linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the game because of a chest injury. Mercilus was a second-team All-Pro last season.
A few plays later, defensive end J.J. Watt was lost for the game because of a knee injury. Watt left the field in a cart and hobbled into the locker room. He’s been one of the NFL’s top players throughout his seven-year career.
