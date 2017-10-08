Chiefs safety Steven Terrell walked off the field after he took a cleat in the head from a Texans player on the opening kickoff.
Chiefs safety Steven Terrell walked off the field after he took a cleat in the head from a Texans player on the opening kickoff. David J. Phillip The Associated Press
Chiefs safety Steven Terrell walked off the field after he took a cleat in the head from a Texans player on the opening kickoff. David J. Phillip The Associated Press

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Steven Terrell suffers concussion on opening kickoff

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 08, 2017 8:17 PM

HOUSTON

The Chiefs-Texans game on Sunday was physical from the opening kickoff.

Chiefs safety Steven Terrell took a cleat in the head from a Texans player while blocking for Akeem Hunt on the opening kickoff. Terrell was lying motionless on his stomach for a few moments as several members of the team’s medical staff attended to him. Cornerback Marcus Peters also stood by his teammate.

Terrell walked off the field with assistance but will miss the rest of the game because of a concussion.

Before the Texans ran an offensive play they got some terrible news, losing two defensive stars.

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the game because of a chest injury. Mercilus was a second-team All-Pro last season.

A few plays later, defensive end J.J. Watt was lost for the game because of a knee injury. Watt left the field in a cart and hobbled into the locker room. He’s been one of the NFL’s top players throughout his seven-year career.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans

Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans 0:15

Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC 1:08

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC
Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility 2:12

Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility

View More Video